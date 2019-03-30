Michael Patrick Tyman, of Hutchinson, known to friends as 'Mike', passed away on March 5, 2019, at the age of 64 years.

Originally from northern Minnesota, Mike moved to Hutchinson, Kansas as a young man. He was a man of faith and a hard-working, contributing part of this community since 1979.

Mike will be forever remembered by: his siblings, Tom (Mary), Cathy, Gary (Cindy), Scott (Evelyn), Patricia (Robert) and Mary Lynn (Mike). He will also be remembered by his numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Mike's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, at the Hutchinson SDA Church, 1302 N Severance Street.

Memorial donations in memory of Mike can be made to Hutchinson SDA Church.