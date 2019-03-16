Phyllis W. Cline, 86, of Hutchinson, died March 2, 2019, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born June 5, 1932, in a boxcar, in Missler, Kansas, to John W. and Artie (Coy) Steele. Phyllis' father, John, was a railroader.

Phyllis retired after 35 years of service as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell AT&T. She was active in the Communications Workers of America (CWA) Union. Phyllis loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was of the Baptist faith.

Phyllis was married to Kenneth L. Washburn. They had three children together. He died March 11, 1956. On December 26, 1958, she married Theodore 'Ted' Cline in Dodge City. Together, they had a daughter. He died January 23, 1985.

Phyllis is survived by: children, Katherine Crenshaw, Kenneth L. Washburn, Jr. and wife Joy, William 'Bill' Washburn and wife Pam, all of Hutchinson, Tracy Lawson and husband Bret of Partridge; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren (with one on the way); and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; sister, Juanita Watkins; and son-in-law, Arlis L. 'Joe' Crenshaw.

Cremation has taken place. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Fairlawn Burial Park, 2401 Carey Blvd., Hutchinson, with Pastor Montie McFerrin officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Phyllis W. Cline Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

