PRAIRIE VILLAGE - James (Jim) Huslig passed away on March 6, 2019. Jim was born December 6, 1942, to Lawrence and Helen Huslig in Great Bend, KS.

James (Jim) Huslig

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Lawrence and Helen Huslig; brother, Phillip Huslig. Jim is survived by: his wife of 54 years, Connie; two children, Christine Taylor, and Jim Huslig; four grandchildren, Colby and Bryce Taylor, Jimmy and Ryley Huslig; in addition to siblings, Carol Stumpf, Jan Stine, Laura Basse, Richard Huslig; and sister-in-law, Kathy Huslig.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 30th at Queen of the Holy Rosary Church in Overland Park, KS. Visitation 9:30 a.m., Rosary 10:15 a.m., Mass 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Cancer Center or City Union Mission.

