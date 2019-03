OTIS - Marcella Stos, died March 12, 2019. Born January 23, 1934, to Edward and Mary Ann Oborny. Married Bernard Stos 1953. He died in 2005. Children; Mike, Patrick, David, Kelly Stos, Bernadean Herl, Rita Engle, Maureen Faber, Kristina Von Elling, Colleen Sharkey. Rosary: 7 p.m. Friday. Mass: 12 noon Saturday, all at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Olmitz. Arrangements Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home.

