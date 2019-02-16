HAVEN - Tony Brauer, 77, of Haven, went to be with his Saviour on February 13, 2019, at Mt. Hope Nursing Center. He was born on August 3, 1941, in Hutchinson, the youngest child of Herman and Clara Brauer of Haven.

Tony Brauer

Tony was baptized at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on August 25, 1941. He attended St. Paul's Lutheran School and was confirmed on June 5th, 1955. He attended Haven High School, Hutchinson Community College, and graduated from Kansas State University in 1964, with a degree in Business Administration.

Tony married Connie Guetschow on September 12, 1964. They had three children, Tina, Angela and Clint. He worked as a loan officer for Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) for 42 years. Tony enjoyed farming in Haven and in Cheney. He loved animals and had lots of fun playing with his favorite dog, Doink!

Tony's hobbies included going to K-State football and basketball games, and he loved playing a mean game of table tennis with anyone willing to face a master of the game. Tony served on the Haven Board of Education for several years. He also served as president of the Haven Chamber of Commerce and was very active in his church at Haven.

Tony was preceded in death by: his parents, Herman and Clara Brauer; brothers, Milton, Johnny (Marian), Edgar, and Ludy; sisters, Tusnelda (Victor), Helen (Bob) Hermione (Dean); and brother-in-law, Larry Guetschow.

Tony is survived by: his wife, Connie of Haven; daughters, Tina Schmidt (Don) of Overland Park, KS and Angela Brauer (Vincen Mone) of Jamesport, NY; son, Clint Brauer (Gina Nutile) of Cheney, KS; and granddaughter, Julia Schmidt of Overland Park, KS; sister, Theresa Kinkade; sisters-in-law, Janice Brauer, Lorene Brauer, Mary Jane Harper, Sandra Childs; and many friends and family.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Hutchinson. Burial will be 2 p.m. at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Cheney. Family will receive friends from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Ott Funeral Home, Haven.

Memorials may be made to The Lutheran Hour, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church of Hutchinson, or Mt. Hope Nursing Center, in care of Ott Funeral Home, PO Box 217, Haven, KS 67543.

