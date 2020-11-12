November 12, 2020: SOAP #3997: Job 37, 38; 1Corinthians 12 Scripture: 1Corrrinthians (NIV) 12:7 Now to each one the manifestation of the Spirit is given for the common good. Observation: Out of this passage about spiritual gifts, the above verse speaks to me today. When God gives one of His children a gift, His desire […]

Observation: Out of this passage about spiritual gifts, the above verse speaks to me today. When God gives one of His children a gift, His desire is that it will give them opportunities to be more like Him! He is a giver! He is a lover! He serves us in so many ways. With their gift, they can better serve others.



The gifts of the Holy Spirit, the leadership gifts, the motivational gifts, the gift of knowledge and/or wisdom, the gift of our possessionsand whatever else type of gifts there may be They are all given to us to make us more useful to others. They are not given to us to make our lives easier or so we can climb to a position in life to be better than others, or to control others. They are given to us so that we can make others better"so we can serve others.

Application: I believe when God has given me a gift, He will also provide a way to use that gift to serve others. God has given me the gift of knowing Him and seeing things from His perspective. Through these SOAPs, He has provided a way for that gift to bless others.

Prayer: Holy Spirit, thank you for making me useful. And thank you for increasing the usefulness of each SOAP reader. Stir them up and show them a way they can personally use whatever gift you have given them to benefit others. Help us to not miss any opportunity today to use our gifts to serve others. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!