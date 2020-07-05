July 05, 2020: SOAP #3867: Hosea 2-5; Hebrews 2 Scripture: Hebrews (NIV) 2:3 This salvation, which was first announced by the Lord, was confirmed to us by those who heard him. 4 God also testified to it by signs, wonders and various miracles, and gifts of the Holy Spirit distributed according to his will. Observation: […]

July 05, 2020: SOAP #3867: Hosea 2-5; Hebrews 2

Scripture: Hebrews (NIV) 2:3 This salvation, which was first announced by the Lord, was confirmed to us by those who heard him. 4 God also testified to it by signs, wonders and various miracles, and gifts of the Holy Spirit distributed according to his will.

Observation: The message of salvation came from Jesus. Jesus had returned to His Father's side in heaven. Now those who had seen and heard Jesus passed along their testimony to the one who wrote the book of Hebrews and those who would be reading this book. AND even more, God Himself was involved in sending the Holy Spirit with gifts to validate their message.



The miracles in the Bible demonstrated God's concern for people and His willingness to get involved. The miracles were proof of His presence and involvement. In thinking through the Old and New Testament miracles, they were always beyond the possibility of man.

Application: When I hear people praying for a revival of miracles, of signs and wonders, my thoughts are drawn to a time of trouble coming that will force us to trust God alone. With doctors unavailable, we may only have God on whom we can depend. With a shortage of food, we may be forced to trust on God's provision. As governments become more anti-Christian, we may soon be persecuted and forced to trust God's miraculous care. There may not be a shortage of doctors and food, but a government mandate not to service people who are considered 'harmful to the state.'



May the testimony of our faith come from God Himself with 'signs, wonders and various miracles, and gifts of the Holy Spirit distributed according to his will.'

Prayer: Holy Spirit, prepare me for the days ahead. Make my life a living testimony of your presence. Teach me to walk in faithful obedience. Amen

