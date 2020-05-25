May 25, 2020: SOAP #3826: 1Kings 10, 11; 2Chronicles 9; Romans 6 Scripture: Romans (NIV) 6:14 For sin shall not be your master, because you are not under law, but under grace. 15 What then? Shall we sin because we are not under law but under grace? By no means! Observation: Praise God that we […]

May 25, 2020: SOAP #3826: 1Kings 10, 11; 2Chronicles 9; Romans 6

Scripture: Romans (NIV) 6:14 For sin shall not be your master, because you are not under law, but under grace. 15 What then? Shall we sin because we are not under law but under grace? By no means!

Observation: Praise God that we are free from the dominion of sin! We are not under the law. We are not under the “don't” of the law, but under the “do” of grace. The 'Thou shalt not' of the Ten Commandments have been replaced with 'Love the Lord Thy God,' and 'Love your neighbor' and 'Be filled with the Spirit.'



Our debt to the law has been paid by Jesus' death on the cross. We are now out of prison and free to move about on our own. The door of the prison was opened and as I moved out, I came under grace. It seems some have a prison mindset and want to stay in their old cell, even though the door is open. Praise God for the freedom we have living in the land of grace, freed from the prison of the law!





Application: Now that I am free from the law, shall I use my freedom to continue to sin? NO WAY! Has not sin given me enough trouble in the past, why would I want to return to sin? Don't I remember what sin cost Jesus? Why would I, in my right mind want to sin, or even think it ok to sin?



Now I use my freedom to please my Heavenly Father. When I keep my mind busy with pleasing Him, I find I do not have much trouble in saying 'no' to temptations.

Prayer: Holy Spirit, you have been given to me to help me in these areas. Fill my heart and mind with ways I can bring a smile to my Heavenly Father. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!