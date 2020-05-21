May 21, 2020: SOAP #3822: 1Kings 7; 2Chronicles 4; Psalm 98; Romans 2 Scripture: Psalm (NIV) 98:1 Sing to the LORD a new song, for he has done marvelous things; his right hand and his holy arm have worked salvation for him.2 The LORD has made his salvation known and revealed his righteousness to the […]

May 21, 2020: SOAP #3822: 1Kings 7; 2Chronicles 4; Psalm 98; Romans 2

Scripture: Psalm (NIV) 98:1 Sing to the LORD a new song, for he has done marvelous things; his right hand and his holy arm have worked salvation for him.

2 The LORD has made his salvation known and revealed his righteousness to the nations.

3 He has remembered his love and his faithfulness to the house of Israel; all the ends of the earth have seen the salvation of our God.

Observation: The new song I sang yesterday is a day old today. But the instruction is to sing a 'new' song. For as long as God is doing 'marvelous' things, we should be singing 'new' songs. For as long as God is saving people, for as long as we can see God's love and faithfulness, we should be singing a new song. There should never be an end to new songs of praise!



In the Psalms we also find instruction to rejoice, to re-joy, to have joy again. Psalm 9:2 'I will be glad and rejoice in you; I will sing praise to your name, O Most High.' Old songs can become new songs when we sing them in appreciation for what God is currently doing. It is not the date the song was written that makes it old. It is old when I can sing it without fresh appreciation. The song should be renewed in my heart. I should sing it again like I am singing it the first time!

Application: Here is a song that to me is eternally new: (words written before 1923 by Thomas Chisholm)

'Great is Thy Faithfulness, O God my Father.

There is no shadow of turning with thee.

Thou changest not, Thy compassions, they fail not;

As Thou hast been, thou forever wilt be.

Prayer: Heavenly Father, Great is Thy Faithfulness, Great is Thy Faithfulness;

Morning by morning new mercies I see! All I have needed Thy hand hath provided; Great is Thy Faithfulness, Lord unto me.' Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!