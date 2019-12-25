December 25, 2019: SOAP #3674: 1John 1-5 Scripture: 1John (NIV) 1:3 We proclaim to you what we have seen and heard, so that you also may have fellowship with us. And our fellowship is with the Father and with his Son, Jesus Christ. 6 If we claim to have fellowship with him yet walk […]

December 25, 2019: SOAP #3674: 1John 1-5

Scripture: 1John (NIV) 1:3 We proclaim to you what wehave seen and heard, so that you also may have fellowship with us. And ourfellowship is with the Father and with his Son, Jesus Christ.

6 If we claim to have fellowship with him yet walk in the darkness, we lie anddo not live by the truth. 7 But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light,we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus, his Son, purifiesus from all sin.

Observation: Johnwas writing to the church about what he had seen. The life of Christ was see-able. It was lived in the light.



In Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, the life of Jesus was lived in thelight. It was see-able. And later as John wrote to the church (above)he is telling us that the life of Christ is still to be see-able. Whenwe walk in the light, Jesus becomes see-able in us.

Application: Whatbetter day to make the life of Jesus see-able than on the day we celebrate Hisbirth. Of course, that should be my goalevery day. I will need to be led by theHoly Spirit and may not know at what moment He will want to be seen in me. But I trust the Spirit to work out thenecessary details.

Prayer: Holy Spirit, help me show my appreciation forthe coming of Jesus to earth by letting His life be seen in me today. Amen

And Lord, may you richly enjoy this day of celebration as we remember yourbirth. Bless those who read this SOAPwith a special awareness of your Presence. Leon

