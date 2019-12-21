December 21, 2019: SOAP #3670: John 9-11 Scripture: John (NIV) 11:37 But some of them said, “Could not he who opened the eyes of the blind man have kept this man from dying?” Observation: When Jesus arrived at the grave of his friend, Lazarus had been dead for four days. People had gathered to mourn […]

December 21, 2019: SOAP #3670: John 9-11

Scripture: John (NIV) 11:37 But some of them said,“Could not he who opened the eyes of the blind man have kept this man fromdying?”

Observation: WhenJesus arrived at the grave of his friend, Lazarus had been dead for fourdays. People had gathered to mourn withhis sisters and were expecting Jesus. Jesus was the subject of some of their conversation.



Mary's comment to Jesus when she first saw him was, “Lord, if you had beenhere, my brother would not have died.” (verse 32)



Their faith in Jesus was limited to this life only. They had faith up to death, but not beyond. Their faith ended at death.

Application: I donot know of any record of them talking about faith ending at death, but that understandingis clear from their conversation.



I need to be careful about what I allow to limit my faith. My faith needs to reach beyond the troublesthat lie ahead. My faith needs to reach evenbeyond the grave.

Prayer: Heavenly Father, your plan for me goes beyondmy problems and far beyond my death. Ipray that you continue to build my faith. Stretch the limits of my faith to reach beyond any limitations. Help me to have faith without limits. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!