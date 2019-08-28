If this were the last opportunity you had to speak your piece, what would you say? If all of the dross were stripped away from your life, what silver would you like to leave behind? In considering this, four sentences come to mind at this middle-aged point in my life: 1) Don't sweat the small […]

In considering this, four sentences come to mind at this middle-aged point in my life:

1) Don't sweat the small stuff. How often do we get caught up in all of the minutiae of life? When we micro-focus upon the sometimes exasperating, nitpicky details of life, it's easy to lose sight of the big picture. What's really important? I think that if this were my last day, I wouldn't be overly concerned with the small stuff that consumes my time every day.

2) Be patient (and kind) with yourself and others. In our 24/7, instant-everything world, what we all need is a little more patience and understanding. It really is a waste of time to focus on our own, and others, imperfections. Everybody has room for improvement, and what that means is different for each of us. While the following quote has been attributed to various sources, I first read it on the counter of a Missoula, MT bakery/coffeehouse, many years ago: 'Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle.' Enough said.

3) Everything probably won't go exactly as planned. There will be bumps in the road. The unexpected happens. We generally have to muddle our way through. Sometimes when you take a wrong turn, you may have to stop, very suddenly. Still, through it all, life is beautiful and often that's because we end up taking the scenic, rather than the direct, route. Yes, John Lennon, life is what happens while you're busy making other plans. Still, it's better to have a plan than to just blow hither and yon like leaves in the wind.

4) If your brain's not working well today, don't worry about it and get caught up thinking that you're in a downward spiral. It will probably work better tomorrow. Get some extra sleep, if you can, and wake up to see if things aren't better in the morning. If you haven't been diagnosed with dementia or some other brain disorder, be grateful for the cognitive abilities you yet have.

Hopefully there's a little bit of silver here, without too much dross clinging to it.