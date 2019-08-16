August 17, 2019: SOAP #3544: Jeremiah 23, 25; John 19 Scripture: Jeremiah (NIV) 23:29 “Is not my word like fire,” declares the LORD, “and like a hammer that breaks a rock in pieces? 30 “Therefore,” declares the LORD, “I am against the prophets who steal from one another words supposedly from me. 31 Yes,” declares […]

August 17, 2019: SOAP #3544: Jeremiah 23, 25; John 19

Scripture: Jeremiah (NIV) 23:29 “Is not my word likefire,” declares the LORD, “and like a hammer that breaks a rock inpieces? 30 “Therefore,” declares the LORD, “I am against theprophets who steal from one another words supposedly from me. 31 Yes,”declares the LORD, “I am against the prophets who wag their own tongues andyet declare, 'The LORD declares.'

Observation: Howimportant it is for those speaking for the Lord to make sure that the word theybring is from the Lord. With today'stechnology, it is so easy to get a message from someone else's book of sermonsor online from some web site. But as Tozer put it so well: 'It is God's presentword to a particular people that the preacher is to bring.' (Emphasis mine.)

Application: It isso important to hear what God IS SAYING to me and to those to whom God sends me. Tuning my heart to the voice His spirit isdone by daily and prayerfully reading the Bible. Many times, what He is currently saying to meis found within those scriptures. Healso speaks to me through what I hear, what I see, and what I read. SometimesGod places a thought in my mind or guides my thought progression to His conclusion.

Prayer: Holy Spirit, watch over my SOAPs that Ifaithfully write what you are saying to ME. Watch over each one who reads these SOAPs that they faithfully hear whatyou are saying to THEM. The SOAP may notcontain your word to them for today, but you do have something to say to each onetoday. Help them to hear YOUR word. Amen

Pastor Leon

