July 09, 2019: SOAP #3505: Micah 1-4; Hebrews 6S

Scripture: Hebrews (NIV) 6:10 God is not unjust; he willnot forget your work and the love you have shown him as you have helped hispeople and continue to help them.

Observation: Theopening statement of this verse is a declaration of the character of God. He is not unjust. He is just. He is faithful!



And there is something He will not forget! He will not forget people who have shown him love.



How did they show HIM love? What was theway they expressed their love for HIM that caught His attention?



They helped His people. And it was notjust a onetime expression of love; they continued to do so!

Application: If God rememberswhat I do for others, I want to remember that he takes what I do as an expressionof love to Him! When I want to show myappreciation for what He has done for me, I need only look around and see whatI can do for one of 'his people.'

Prayer: Holy Spirit, remind me that Jesus said thatwhat I do for his children I am doing it as unto him. (Matthew 25:40) Help me bring joy to the heart of Jesus. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!